By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 15:47

FlightRadar24 crashes as thousands track US Speaker Pelosi's plane to Taiwan Credit: Twitter @flightradar24

Internet flight tracking site FlightRadar24 has crashed as thousands of people track US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane en route to Taiwan, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

FlightRadar24 took to Twitter to announce the crash as thousands track US Speaker Pelosi’s plane to Taiwan, stating:

“Because of unprecedented sustained tracking interest in SPAR19, Flightradar24 services are under extremely heavy load. Some users may currently experience issues accessing the site, our teams are working on restoring full functionality to all users as quickly as possible.”

To which another user responded:

“May I say that was your own fault. You shouldn’t have brought it to international attention. Those interested, and the savvy to do so, would have found it for themselves, without you giving the facility for the whole platform to be brought down.”

May I say that was your own fault. You shouldn't have brought it to international attention. Those interested, and the savvy to do so, would have found it for themselves, without you giving the facility for the whole platform to be brought down. — infuchsia (@JohnNofuchsia) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @flightradar24 @JohnNofuschia

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Pelosi is currently en route to Taiwan with many taking to Twitter to comment on the crash of FlightRadar24:

Potentially the start of WW3 — Lebogang Ratsoana🇿🇦 (@professorLebza) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @professorLebza @majorthecrypto

Or, maybe take it off the damn radar because its an extremely private aircraft not to be tracked and not waste other peoples time who are actually trying to spot at their own airport. pic.twitter.com/SuzuEvRwkE — Emma C. (@aviation_gd) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @aviation_gd

Credit: Twitter @Mike_Devo

Credit: Twitter @OleKitoy

thank's for your service. In 1 hr you guys can relax and get a beer 😀🍻 — Henry Hörder 🇺🇦 🇹🇼🎗🇪🇺 🇩🇪 (@HenryHoerder) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @HenryHoerder

The news of FlightRadar24 crashing follows China vowing the US will pay the price for the potential recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign state, as US surveillance planes have reportedly taken to the skies in Taiwan.

Videos of Chinese military vehicles and equipment, including DF-16 ballistic missiles, driving on the beaches and roads of the Fujian province, in close proximity to Taiwan, have also emerged.

In addition a “Get ready for war!” message was posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group over the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.