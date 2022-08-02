Shock as iconic TV show set to be axed after 17 years

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 August 2022 • 16:19

ICONIC comedy panel show Mock The Week has been axed by the BBC and will end this autumn after 17 years on TV.

Fans have reacted to the news that the iconic TV show had been axed by BBC bosses after racking up over 200 episodes.

“We’re mocking off…” the show’s official Twitter account wrote on Tuesday, August 2.

The show’s host, Dara O’Briain, said: “That’s it folks, the UK has finally run out of news.

“The storylines were getting crazier and crazier – global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term prime ministers. It couldn’t go on.

“And so, regretfully, we are closing the doors on Dara and Hugh’s Academy for Baby Comedians.

“We just couldn’t be more silly than the news was already.

“Huge thanks to all our guests over the years, so many of whom went on to huge successes of their own, and never write or call. It was a joy!”

Comedian Angela Barnes wrote: “Mock The Week has been a massive part of my comedy life, thanks for having me along for the ride. I’ve made many memories and many friends, and will be so sad to wave it off. On the bright side, I had LITERALLY just run out of ideas for unlikely things to hear in an action film.”

Another person said: “I live in the US and your show has been such a part of my life. Feels like I’m with friends every time I watch. Thank you for the memories and laughs and may it live in our hearts forever!”

The BBC said about the decision: “The next series of Mock The Week will be the last, we are really proud of the show but after 21 series we have taken the difficult decision in order to create room for new shows.

“We would like to thank Angst Productions, host Dara O’Briain, panellist Hugh Dennis and all the guest comedians involved in the show across the 21 series.”

Another person on Twitter said: “They can’t cancel Mock The Week – what show will my family suggest I “apply to be on” every Christmas now?!”

Mock The Week creator Dan Patterson wrote: “It’s been announced that the next series of Mock the Week will be the last after 17 great years on the BBC. Desperately disappointing but hopefully we will resurface again soon. Huge thanks to Dara and Hugh and all the wonderful performers over the years. It’s been a privilege.”

“Hard to continue a satirical show like Mock the Week when we live in real life satire, and the week is mocking us. A real shame,” one person wrote.

The news of the show’s demise comes after Big Brother, the iconic, though sometimes controversial reality TV show, was confirmed to be making a highly-anticipated return to UK screens in 2023.

