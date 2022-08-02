Javea lifeguards make one hundred rescues during July

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 August 2022 • 22:57

Red Cross Lifeguards Javea - Image Vivita/Shutterstock.com

Javea lifeguards made more than one hundred rescues during July 2022 with the expectation that the number will rise in August.

According to a statement by the Red Cross which runs the lifeguarding service in the town, said on Tuesday, August 2 that despite the good weather many people had to be saved.

The number of rescues was significantly up on last year with the beaches busier and an increase in the use of floating devices such as inflatable surfboards and kayaks.

With more companies offering inflatables the number of people on the water without prior experience also grew, resulting in 34 paddle surfers being rescued and 25 kayak users. Of those 11 were rescued after their inflatable began to sink.

Three jet ski users had to be rescued whilst 24 people with serious seasickness or concussions were administered first aid. 12 sunbathers were also attended to.

As to be expected the more secluded beaches suffered the highest number of incidents with Granadella (26) and Portitxol (37) leading.

They were followed by the Arenal (16), the En Caló-Cova del Llop Marí area (15), Cap de Sant Antoni (5), Cala Blanca (2), Primer Montañar (2) and La Grava (1).

In addition, first aid was provided to more than 775 people with 49 being transferred to hospital. Searches for six missing persons were also undertaken during the month.

August is expected to be a busier month with the Red Cross and the council both stepping up their presence and activities to raise awareness of the dangers and the warning signs.

The Red Cross have asked people to make the job of Javea’s lifeguards easier by taking precautions such as bringing water to the beach, and in obeying instructions.

