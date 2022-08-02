L’Albir completes the roadworks on Riu Girona and surrounding streets

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 August 2022 • 15:06

Completed roadworks - Image 'l'Albir

L’Albir has announced the completion of the roadworks on Riu Girona and surrounding streets.

With the last of the signposting completed on Monday, August 1 l’Albir Town Council said that the renewal of the roads and the sewage system serving the homes in the area was now complete.

According to Town Planning Councillor Toni Such, the work which cost a little €180,000 had been completed to his satisfaction.

Contractor SSR-SRS, Consultoría Técnica laid 416 linear metres of sewage piping that is 315 mm in diameter and which runs along public roads. They also laid 11 prefabricated concrete manholes and connected 28 homes to the sewerage network.

New asphalt was also laid and all signposts renewed with a view to improving road safety in the area.

With the roadworks on Riu Girona and surrounding streets in L’Albir complete, those that live in the area have had their lives return to normal.

