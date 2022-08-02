L’Alfàs del Pi to offer free assistance in conflict mediation

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 August 2022 • 14:27

Mediation - Fizkez / Shutterstock.com

L’Alfàs del Pi Town Council has set up a Mediaprop service to offer citizens free mediation assistance as an alternative to legal proceedings in conflict resolution.

The service was announced by the council on Tuesday, August 2 saying that it will be provided on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 7 pm.

Appointments must be made in advance with the Retén de la Policía Local being used for the meetings in August and from September in the Centre L’Alfàs + Social.

Jointly announced by Marisa Cortés, Social Welfare, and Isabel Muñoz, Cooperation and Volunteering, the service is being provided as part of the Justice Next project.

Marisa Cortés and Isabel Muñoz emphasised that the service provides attention and information on mediation as a quicker, cheaper and more effective alternative for resolving disputes in the event of litigation.

L’Alfàs del Pi Town Council has been promoting the culture of mediation in conflict management for more than a decade, first in the school environment and then extending the project to the family and community sphere.

Mediation allows parties in conflict to voluntarily reach an agreement with the help of a professional. It is a quick solution, as it is generally resolved in a few sessions. The mediator does not propose a solution but helps the parties themselves to build a mutually beneficial agreement with the process ending when the two parties have agreed that it has ended. Mediation does not stop other forms of assistance from being sought.

Appointments must be made through the Community Mediation Team, either by calling 965888265 (Extension 3283) or by emailing [email protected]

The offer by L’Alfàs del Pi to provide free assistance in conflict mediation is a fantastic one, potentially saving those involved thousands as well as retaining a level of decorum in negotiations.

