By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 15:12

Madrid refusing to bow to Spain's prime minister's order to turn off lights. Image: BOE/Spanish government

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the President of the Community of Madrid has refused to comply with Pedro Sanchez’s decree in a bid to reduce energy costs.

The PP leader and President has confirmed that she will not turn off the lights in Madrid as: “It causes insecurity, poverty and sadness,” confirmed Estrella on Tuesday, August 2.

Ayuso is the first regional leader who refuses to apply the law approved by Pedro Sanchez’s executive since the competencies of shops and opening hours depend on the autonomous communities.

The law, which will come into force once it is published in the Official State Bulleting (BOE), details that establishments and public buildings will have to turn off their lights at night, in order to adapt to the commitment with the European Union to save energy.

In addition, temperatures inside buildings must be no lower than 27 degrees in summer and no higher than 19 degrees in winter, while access doors must be closed if the air conditioning or heating is on.

Some of the establishments will have to carry out reforms to adapt to the new regulations, such as having to change or modify their boilers.

In view of this outlay, Ayuso asked on Tuesday, August 2, on Twitter: “And who pays for all these reforms?

Y todas estas reformas, ¿quién las paga? pic.twitter.com/FnGI2jINvg — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) August 2, 2022