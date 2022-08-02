By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 15:12
Madrid refusing to bow to Spain's prime minister's order to turn off lights. Image: BOE/Spanish government
The PP leader and President has confirmed that she will not turn off the lights in Madrid as: “It causes insecurity, poverty and sadness,” confirmed Estrella on Tuesday, August 2.
Ayuso is the first regional leader who refuses to apply the law approved by Pedro Sanchez’s executive since the competencies of shops and opening hours depend on the autonomous communities.
The law, which will come into force once it is published in the Official State Bulleting (BOE), details that establishments and public buildings will have to turn off their lights at night, in order to adapt to the commitment with the European Union to save energy.
In addition, temperatures inside buildings must be no lower than 27 degrees in summer and no higher than 19 degrees in winter, while access doors must be closed if the air conditioning or heating is on.
Some of the establishments will have to carry out reforms to adapt to the new regulations, such as having to change or modify their boilers.
In view of this outlay, Ayuso asked on Tuesday, August 2, on Twitter: “And who pays for all these reforms?
Y todas estas reformas, ¿quién las paga? pic.twitter.com/FnGI2jINvg
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) August 2, 2022
Y todas estas reformas, ¿quién las paga? pic.twitter.com/FnGI2jINvg
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) August 2, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.