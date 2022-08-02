BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi set to arrive in Taiwan TONIGHT as China’s military gather in Xiamen, Fujian

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 August 2022 • 14:58

Representative Jamaal Bowman and Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding town hall at Mount Saint Vincent College. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is due to arrive in the country late on Tuesday, August 2 and is set to stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Meanwhile, as rumours circulate about the arrival of Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, further footage has been released showing China’s military gathering in Xiamen city, Fujian province.

Over 100 military vehicles from China are gathered in Fujian’s Xiamen, while other footage shows Chinese HQ-22 medium / long-range anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) and DF-16 ballistic missiles travelling through the streets.

The RagexNews Twitter account wrote: “PLA is moving air defence systems to the Taiwan Strait. Transport and launch vehicles of the Chinese HQ-22 medium / long-range anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) somewhere in Fujian province.”

🇨🇳❗️🇹🇼🇺🇸 PLA is moving air defense systems to the Taiwan Strait. Transport and launch vehicles of the Chinese HQ-22 medium / long-range anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) somewhere in Fujian province. pic.twitter.com/y8p96WzXm0 — The Rage ❌ | Conflict News (@RagexNews) August 2, 2022

“A video of the transportation of the Chinese intercontinental missile DF5b was published on social networks. DF5b has an estimated range of 12,000-15,000 kilometres and can carry 3-8 hydrogen warheads,” wrote the Flash Twitter account.

⚡️A video of the transportation of the Chinese intercontinental missile DF5b was published on social networks. DF5b has an estimated range of 12,000-15,000 kilometers and can carry 3-8 hydrogen warheads. pic.twitter.com/NiKjYqsCD6 — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 2, 2022

While YWN reporter Moshe Schwartz said: “This video from Xiamen, Fujian Province of China, shows well over 100 pieces of military vehicles and comes amidst House Speaker Pelosi’s anticipated trip to Taiwan.”

I've geolocated this video from Xiamen, Fujian Province of China, showing well over 100 pieces of military vehicles. Video is reportedly from earlier today. 📍24°29'38"N 118°04'25"E Comes amidst House Speaker Pelosi's anticipated trip to Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/tSWgXyOnmv — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 2, 2022

Another video reportedly shows tank units being moved by transport trucks from Fuzhou Depot of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) located in the city, which is in Central Fujian.

New Video emerges of Tank units being moved by transport trucks from Fuzhou Depot of People's Liberation Army (PLA) located in the city, which is in Central Fujian. pic.twitter.com/O8vmxVToOS — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) August 2, 2022

Another video shows “China’s Xiamen city crowded with Battle tanks on roads near Taiwan Strait in Fujian.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Taiwan’s outer islands have entered a state of “combat alert” and that bomb shelters in Taiwan have been opened.

China's Xiamen city is crowded with Battle tanks on roads near Taiwan Strait in Fujian .

Media in Taiwan are reporting that Taiwan's outer islands have entered a state of "combat alert". Bomb shelters in Taiwan are opened. pic.twitter.com/bqEz4cuLDN — Ashley Ann Thomas – 🇺🇸 (@AshleyThomas100) August 2, 2022

Other videos apparently show that the military is getting closer to Taiwan.

“Chinese Battle Tanks are being shifted by rail in Fuzhou, Central Fujian Province nearer to Taiwan,” one person wrote.

The news of the arrival of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has reportedly sparked major protests in the country.

Reports of anti-Pelosi protests taking place in Taiwan ahead of the US visit began to circulate on social media on Tuesday, August 2.

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

