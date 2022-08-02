By Guest Writer • 02 August 2022 • 12:58

Struggling with the appointment machine Credit: Unidos Podemos Marbella and San Pedro

POLITICAL party Podemos calls San Pedro Health Centre a labyrinth which has no information for patients and doesn’t even offer the chance to make telephone appointments.

Those living in San Pedro have literally waited decades for the opening of the promised health centre and during the pandemic everyone, including the elderly, had to stand outside the old centre in the heat or rain for long periods of time.

All thought the opening of the new centre would be the answer to all of their prayers but according to local Podemos spokesperson Victoria Morales, “this is a new health centre that lacks an informative map to know where the consultations are, or where to go when you have an appointment.

“This means that you have to ask for information through the appointment machine which in turn causes a bottleneck”.

In addition, they claim that the appointment app is very difficult to understand and as the telephone appointment system is not working, it is causing problems for those who don’t understand the internet and for those who do get appointments, they can be 15 days ahead.

Podemos has therefore called on the Junta de Andalucia to act now to resolve the problems.

