Port de Vall d’Ebo Everest Challenge in favour of multiple sclerosis

02 August 2022

The Port de Vall d’Ebo Everest Challenge will take place on August 28 with proceeds from the event going to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of Alicante (ADEMA).

The event, which will see Segaria CC club rider José Fornés climb 8,848 meters as he makes multiple trips up the mountainside, gets its name from Mount Everest which is the same height.

Famous for its difficulty, Fornés will have to ride up the mountainside and back down again at least 20 times to reach the targeted height.

Anyone who knows the mountain with its steep inclines and winding road will know what an achievement that will be, should he make the targeted number of journeys.

All the proceeds from the event will go to helping those with Multiple Sclerosis to live a better life, as well as to raise awareness of the disease.

A share of the funds will also go towards the advancement of research into the causes and treatment of the debilitating disease.

Spectators are welcome to watch the event and to give him encouragement, whilst those who wish to donate to the “Everesting Xiquet” fund can do so using bank account ES73 0133 5898 2741 0000 1511.

This is a worthy cause and a massive ask for the local rider as he attempts to complete 20 successive trips up and down the Port de Vall d’Ebo.

