Queues delays and missed flights despite additional security staff

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 August 2022 • 10:31

Schiphol Airport queues - Coinchase1 Twitter

Queues, long delays and missed flights are the order of the day at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport despite some 200 new security staff having started at the airport on Monday.

Travellers using the airport on Tuesday, August 2 have complained that the situation had not improved with the terminals overcrowded as passengers struggle to make their way through security.

The expectation was that the additional security staff would help to ease the situation, however, it now appears that the airport allowed airlines to increase the number of flights believing that the additional staff could cope.

Schiphol had warned passengers that the airport would be busy asking travellers not to arrive more than four hours before their flight. But with news of delays many passengers have chosen to come early, with some saying that despite being at the airport four hours before their flight, as they were told to do, they have still missed their plane.

An airport spokesperson told the Telegraaf that Monday’s staffing levels were: Were not as good as expected.”

She added that while they did expect to cope today, queues had built up with people arriving early.

Schiphol’s website confirms that the airport is busy with a large number of departures and arrivals.

Schiphol, like Heathrow Airport, had asked airlines to reduce the number of flights until such a time as the airport could gear up to handle the increased volumes. But with the first test of that ability, the airport has failed miserably according to some.

So once again for travellers using Schiphol, it is queues, delays and missed flights.

