By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 15:24
Russian fishing trawler "Mekhanik Maslak" catches fire in St Petersburg shipyard
Credit: Twitter @garaevruslan02
The Russian fishing trawler “Mekhanik Maslak,” caught fire while reportedly under construction at the Admiralty Shipyards in St Petersburg. The fire covered more than 800 square metres of the hold.
Footage of the incident was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:
“The Mekhanik Maslak, a fishing trawler under construction, has caught fire at the Admiralty Shipyards in St Petersburg. The fire is being extinguished from both shore and water.”
Сварщег Мастак.
— SergoStav 🇰🇿. Куда корабль , туда и фанаты Ху! (@SStav3) August 2, 2022
Сварщег Мастак.
— SergoStav 🇰🇿. Куда корабль , туда и фанаты Ху! (@SStav3) August 2, 2022
Credit: Twitter @garaevruslan02 @SStav3
Russian news agency TASS tweeted:
“The trawler Mekhanik Maslak caught fire at the Admiralty Shipyards in St Petersburg.”
“All fire extinguishing systems worked and the fire was contained. All workers have been evacuated from the ship, no casualties were reported by the company’s press service.”
Траулер "Механик Маслак" загорелся на судозаводе "Адмиралтейские верфи" в Санкт-Петербурге.
Все системы пожаротушения сработали, очаг возгорания был локализован. С судна эвакуированы все работники, пострадавших нет, сообщили в пресс-службе предприятия.
Видео: Петр Ковалев/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/9kGWOrxk41
— ТАСС (@tass_agency) August 2, 2022
Траулер "Механик Маслак" загорелся на судозаводе "Адмиралтейские верфи" в Санкт-Петербурге.
Все системы пожаротушения сработали, очаг возгорания был локализован. С судна эвакуированы все работники, пострадавших нет, сообщили в пресс-службе предприятия.
Видео: Петр Ковалев/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/9kGWOrxk41
— ТАСС (@tass_agency) August 2, 2022
Credit: Twitter @tass_agency
Fifty-eight people were reportedly involved in extinguishing the fire, with no reported casualties.
Footage posted by eyewitnesses on social media shows that at least one fire and rescue boat was involved in extinguishing the fire. There was no evacuation from the shipyard.
The news follows reports of an overturned petrol tanker catching fire and causing chaos on Russia’s Moscow Ring Road, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.
