Scuderia Ferrari very disappointed with Hungarian Grand prix performance

Scuderia Ferrari left Budapest obviously very disappointed with having been unable to convert a fine performance in qualifying into success in the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 31. The F1-75 clearly did not react well to the cooler conditions and lower grip levels which subsequently impacted on the drivers’ race pace.

The Ferrari team now returns to its Italian base in Maranello for one more week of work prior to the mandatory summer break. Next up is the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on August 28. Speaking after the race, its team members offered their thoughts.

Carlos Sainz took fourth place in Hungary. He had this to say: “Today was a tough day for the whole team. We expected to have a strong pace for the race, but it’s clear that with these lower temperatures and track conditions we were simply not fast enough to fight”.

“There are some things to look at and learn from today. We will regroup, analyse, and come back stronger after the summer break”, he detailed.

Charles Leclerc, who could do no better than a sixth-place finish commented: “It’s a shame we didn’t bring home a better result because the car felt good and we had a strong pace on Medium tyres today. Unfortunately, the Hards just did not work in these conditions”.

The French driver added: “We now need to see what we could have done better, recharge our batteries over the break and be ready to fight in the second part of the season”.

Mattia Binotto, the Ferrari Team Principal & Managing Director was very direct. “Today’s result is unsatisfactory. In general, we did not perform well, with the car unable to reproduce Friday’s pace and in terms of how we managed the strategy and pit stops”.

“Analysing every aspect of this race is our top priority over the coming days, in order to prepare as well as possible for the remaining Grands Prix”, he concluded.

