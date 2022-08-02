Shock as Cornwall suffers its first shark attack in 175 years

By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 17:23

A female snorkeler has been bitten by a shark in Penzance harbour, Cornwall, England. Image: RMC42/Shutterstock.com

A female snorkeler has been bitten by a shark in Penzance harbour, Cornwall, England.

The shark’s victim has been left with a leg injury the Mail confirmed on Tuesday, August 2.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 28 whilst the lady was part of an organised excursion. The victim was rescued by the coastguard and left in the care of paramedics.

There are suspected to be 29 different types of sharks that live in British waters around the British Isles.

Going by the published list of worldwide shark attacks brought out by GSAF (the Global Shark Attack File), there have been a few shark attacks over the years in England but most of which are better described as shark encounters.

Here are just a few:

On the 16th of September 1845, it was reported that a male teacher had his leg severed. No further details are available of whereabouts in England this happened, or the type of shark involved.

In 1876, a male (no age or name reported) suffered a graze on his leg after being brushed by “either a porbeagle or a blue shark”. This happened in the English Channel between Hastings and Fairlight, Sussex.

In September 1921, a man by the name of Roberts was fishing off Weymouth in Dorset, when he was bitten on the leg by a 4′ long blue shark that he was attempting to capture.

On the 14th of July, 1924, two fishermen had their arms broken by a 12-inch shark they had accidentally hooked while fishing for mackerel. This also happened off Weymouth in Dorset.

In October 1954, a deckhand on a fishing trawler had his arm broken when it was caught by the swishing tail of the 20ft long shark that had been caught in their nets.