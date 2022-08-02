BREAKING UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan as fighter jets from China crossed the Taiwan Straits

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 August 2022 • 17:04

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now landed in Taipei, Taiwan, moments after China scrambled PLAAF Su-35 fighter jets across the Taiwan Straits.

UPDATE 4.57 pm (August 2) – The tense situation between the US, China and Taiwan leading up to Nancy Pelosi touching down in Taipei appears to be over for now. Nancy Pelosi, who flew in on a US military aircraft into Taipei’s Songshan Airport, is being greeted on arrival by Taiwan’s FM Joseph Wu.

Pelosi said regarding the visit: “Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.

“Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.

“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

However, leading up to her arrival, the situation was fearful as China’s military was spotted with DF-16 ballistic missiles hours earlier in Fujian province, close to Taiwan.

Videos showing the plane landing have now appeared on social media along with the US speaker exiting the plane.

“She’s outside,” one person wrote with a picture of Pelosi.

Another wrote: “Bad*ss.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s gets off the plane,” wrote TpyxaNews.

ORIGINAL 4.42 pm (August 2) – Videos circulating on social media reportedly show the moment warning sirens began ringing out in Southern China ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

As sirens ring out around China, PLAAF Su-35 fighter jets were apparently deployed along the Taiwan Straits. Nancy Pelosi is due to arrive in Taiwan within the next hour as China’s military gathered in Xiamen, Fujian.

Chinese state media announced that PLAAF Su-35 fighter jets had been scrambled and were crossing the Taiwan Straits.

Chinese state media also reported that FlightRadar24 showed the US air force jet (SPAR19) reportedly carrying US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi now in China’s Taiwan airspace.

Earlier, FlightRadar24 crashed as thousands tracked US Speaker Pelosi’s plane to Taiwan.

“One of the videos reportedly from Southern China’s siren alarms,” @AnonOpsSE wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: One of the videos reportedly from Southern China's siren alarms. pic.twitter.com/E8Pn4Qpvjx — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) August 2, 2022

Other unconfirmed reports suggest that the PRC coastline in Fujian lit up with anti-aircraft fire as the PLA carries out drills in the proximity of Taiwan.

PRC coastline in Fujian lit up with anti-aircraft fire as the PLA carries out drills in the proximity of Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/DCdO5nvist — Ukraine War Report🇺🇦 (@UkrWarReport) August 2, 2022

Earlier, it was reported that Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website had gone down as US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s approached Taiwan.

