Spain announces 250M HIPRA covid vaccines to be sold in European contract

The Prime Minister of Spain has announced that 250 million HIPRA covid vaccines are set to be sold in a new European contract, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

Speaking on the Spain’s new European contract for 250 million vials of the HIPRA covid vaccine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated:

“This is very good news. It is a contract that demonstrates the strength of innovation and the pharmaceutical industry in our country, and also the public-private collaboration that we have developed with this Catalan and Spanish industry, which has borne fruit.”

A total of 14 European Member States will reportedly participate in this joint purchase, the value of which has not been reported by Brussels.

Under this agreement, 250 million vials of the HIPRA covid vaccine will be supplied as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people over the age of 16.

Among the adverse effects seen in the trials, the director of HIPRA reported “pain at the injection site, headache, some tiredness and, in fewer people, some discomfort that subsides after two or three days”.

The specialist believes that this “is an important point because we know that there is a certain tiredness in the population when it comes to receiving booster doses”.

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, previously predicted that the vaccine of the fourth dose against covid will begin in the second half of September.

