By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 14:46

Spain's Guardia Civil arrests thieves using an alarm disabling device. Image:Guardia Civil/Interior Ministry

The alleged perpetrators disabled the alarm systems of various consumer electronic devices in order to leave the shop with them without paying for them.

Thanks to the collaboration of the shopping centre’s private security personnel, the crimes have been cleared up, the Guardia Civil has confirmed on Tuesday, August 2.

The alleged thieves were two middle-aged Romanian nationals from Bilbao, Vizcaya, north of Spain.

The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with private security guards from the La Morea shopping centre in Galar, Navarra, arrested the two residents who are accused of three crimes of burglary committed in an establishment in the centre and one crime of belonging to a criminal group.

The facts came to light after the company concerned filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil. The company stated that unknown perpetrators had stolen seven headphones, one small speaker and a smartwatch, all valued at €1,919.

The investigation began with the viewing of images from the security cameras located throughout the shopping centre.

From the recordings it was possible to obtain the moment of the perpetration of three robberies inside the shop; in them, it was observed how two people disabled the alarm system of the electronic devices, hid them and left the establishment without paying for them.

The agents of the Guardia Civil continued with the investigations until they managed to identify the alleged perpetrators of the acts, establishing a surveillance device over them.

The Civil Guards alerted the Private Security personnel of several large supermarkets in the Pamplona area where it was presumed that the alleged thieves were committing another offence.