The V Festival ‘Música a la llum de la lluna’ kicks off Friday August 4

02 August 2022
El Faro de l'Albir - L'Albir Ayuntamiento
The Italian Ivana Oliva will perform on Friday, August 5 at 8.30 pm, the official start of the festival.
Three more shows will follow Oliva:
Oliva was born in Taranto (Italy) and began studying guitar at a very early age. In 1992 she graduated with the highest qualification at the Conservatory of Taranto and then went on to perfect her training with the maestros O. Ghiglia, M. Barrueco, A. Díaz, A. Ponce and J. Bream.
She is a highly sought-after guest artist performing around the world, having also arranged and published numerous pieces for guitar orchestra. She is president of the musical association ‘Guitar Artium’ and organizes the prestigious International Guitar Festival ‘Città dello Jonio’ in Taranto. With the ‘Daniel Fortea’ Library in Madrid, she is committed to rediscovering and promoting the Maestro’s repertoire throughout the world.
Música a la llum de la lluna promises to deliver another top class range of recitals and concerts, not to be missed.
