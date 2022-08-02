The V Festival ‘Música a la llum de la lluna’ kicks off Friday August 4

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 August 2022 • 14:44

El Faro de l'Albir - L'Albir Ayuntamiento

The V Festival ‘Música a la llum de la lluna’ kicks off this Friday in El Faro de l’Albir with a guitar recital by Ivana Oliva.

The Italian Ivana Oliva will perform on Friday, August 5 at 8.30 pm, the official start of the festival.

Three more shows will follow Oliva:

Friday 12 – Saudade Quartet will perform at the Villa Romana Open Air Museum

Friday 19 – Dúo Apellániz will give a concert at the Platja Albir Social Centre

Friday 26 – Pasión Andaluza will close the Festival with a piano and Spanish dance show

Oliva was born in Taranto (Italy) and began studying guitar at a very early age. In 1992 she graduated with the highest qualification at the Conservatory of Taranto and then went on to perfect her training with the maestros O. Ghiglia, M. Barrueco, A. Díaz, A. Ponce and J. Bream.

She is a highly sought-after guest artist performing around the world, having also arranged and published numerous pieces for guitar orchestra. She is president of the musical association ‘Guitar Artium’ and organizes the prestigious International Guitar Festival ‘Città dello Jonio’ in Taranto. With the ‘Daniel Fortea’ Library in Madrid, she is committed to rediscovering and promoting the Maestro’s repertoire throughout the world.

Música a la llum de la lluna promises to deliver another top class range of recitals and concerts, not to be missed.

