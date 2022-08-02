Tragedy in Italy as healthy 44-year-old dies unexpectedly

By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 14:05

The city of Vibo in Italy is in shock at the sudden and unexpected death of a popular young master-watchmaker.

Giuseppe Fortunato passed away in his sleep on Sunday, July 31, Calabria has confirmed.

It was Giuseppe’s wife, Mariateresa, who realised that he had passed away in his sleep and, at present, the cause of death is unknown.

Although he was only 44 years old, he had been a town landmark for decades with his characteristic watchmaker’s shop located between Via Dante Alighieri and Via Popillia, in the centre of the capital, a stone’s throw from Piazza Municipio.

Residents of Vibo say Gisueppe’s friendliness and courtesy were always appreciated by the people of Vibo Valentia.

The news shocked an entire community, in which ‘Peppe’ was well-liked and respected. Passionate about cycling, he used to go on excursions in the company of friends who loved two wheels.

Italian journalist, Salvatore Berlingieri, posted his condolences on social media in a post that read: “Giuseppe was not only the craftsman of time, as I liked to call him with affection, but he was also the master of a noble art, the friend who has the ability to restart time when it stops.”

“‘Rest in peace dear Peppe, there are few that can find a friend like you.”

“I will pray for you and your family. Your gentility, your smile and your humility will remain imprinted in all of us. You were a truly special person.”