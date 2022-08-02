By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 18:52

Updated UK monkeypox figures which are alarmingly on the rise. Image: UK Government.

We bring you the latest updates on cases of monkeypox identified by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The UK government have confirmed that as of August 1, 2022, there are 2,672 confirmed and 87 highly probable monkeypox cases in the UK: 2,759 in total. Of these, 2,638 are in England.

It also includes a breakdown of cases in England by region, which demonstrates that a high proportion of cases are in London, the government confirmed on Tuesday, August 2.

To expand the UK’s capability to detect monkeypox cases, some NHS laboratories are now testing suspected monkeypox samples with an orthopox polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test (orthopox is the group of viruses of which monkeypox is part of).

Since July 25, the monkeypox case definition recognises those who are orthopox-positive as highly probable cases and those who test positive on a monkeypox PCR test as confirmed cases.

Dr Sophia Makki, National Incident Director at UKHSA, said: “Monkeypox cases continue to rise, with the virus being passed on predominantly in interconnected sexual networks.”

“Before you have sex, go to a party or event, check yourself for monkeypox symptoms, including rashes and blisters.”

“If you have monkeypox symptoms, take a break from attending events or sex until you’ve called 111 or a sexual health service and been assessed by a clinician.”

“Vaccination will further strengthen our monkeypox response and so we urge all those who are eligible for the vaccine to take it up when offered. It will help protect yourself and others you have had close contact with.”

“While the infection is mild for many, it can cause severe symptoms and hospitalisation in some.”

“Please remember that the vaccine may not provide complete protection against monkeypox, so it is still important to be alert for the symptoms of monkeypox and call 111 or a sexual health clinic if you develop any.”