By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 13:29

"US will pay the price for undermining China's sovereignty" as Taiwan situation escalates Credit: Alexander Ryabintsev/Shutterstock

China vowed US will pay the price for the potential recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign state, as tensions between the nations continue to escalate, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

Speaking on the current tensions between the US and China over Taiwan, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, at a press briefing in Beijing, that the nation will take firm and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi goes ahead with her visit to the Taiwan region.

Video footage of the statement was shared by CCTV, a China state-affiliated news corporation, on Twitter:

“#China vows to take firm, strong measures if #Pelosi goes ahead with #Taiwan visit”

Another user replied:

“US has always bring interested in interfering other countries affairs. Bragging about human rights but in actual have brutally killed people across the world.”

“This needs to be stopped at this point now. A strong action against such atrocities needs to be taken.No more wars!”

US has always bring interested in interfering other countries affairs. Bragging about human rights but in actual have brutally killed people across the world. This needs to be stopped at this point now. A strong action against such atrocities needs to be taken. No more wars! — Sean شان (@PKImranKhanPTI) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @CCTV_Plus @PKImranKhanPTI

The rising tensions come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, has enraged China after talks of a possible US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians are concerned that now that the news of the hypothetical visit has spread, if the US does not send Pelosi, it will look like the nation has backed down in front of China.

US surveillance planes have reportedly taken to the skies in Taiwan, as tensions with China are continuing to rise over the US visit, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

In addition a “Get ready for war!” message was posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group over the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.