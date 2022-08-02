By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 14:01

WATCH: Farmers protests in the Netherlands end in police violence and arrests Credit: Twitter @LFCNewsMedia

Various videos of farmer protests in the Netherlands have shown alleged police violence and arrests of participating protesters.

The mass farmers protests seen in the Netherlands are due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

Video footage of police seemingly beating farmers protesters in Almelo, Netherlands on Monday August 1, has begun to circulate on social media:

“The Netherlands 🇳🇱 Mark Rutte’s Government unleashes his thugs on Peaceful Dutch Farmers in Almelo to Teach Them with Batons the Notion of Climate Change.”

“WE MUST STAY UNITED AGAINST FASCISM”

Credit: Twitter @caroline_pers @LFCNewsMedia @Kees71234

This is inspiring. — John Charles Hamilton Mastroligulano FarrowS (@EngineerEarth) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @risemelbourne @EngineerEarth

Another user claimed undercover police arrested a supporter of the farmers protests in the Netherlands:

It's shifting. It won't be much longer before the peaceful protesters won't take the police violence anymore and start fighting back. Unfortunately the Dutch weapon laws are among the most strict in the world, so we can expect some casualties.

But we got the numbers. We'll win. — Angus McPhart (@Feldegast1) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Feldegast1 @Lewis_Brackpool

One Twitter user spoke questioned the government’s claims on climate change and farmers in the Netherlands, stating:

The number of plans over Europe at any given moment. And they tell us to worry about cow farts. It's all about robbing farmers of their land. Gates and Klaus Schwab wants their farmland and want it cheap. First, they do it in the Netherlands, later in the rest of the EU. pic.twitter.com/46zi93xsSU — Jason Goodwin (@JasonVGoodwin) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @JasonVGoodwin

Another user warned of the death of huge numbers of cows in the Netherlands if the farmers protests are unsuccessful:

Credit: Twitter @Resist_05 @bmx4i4

The news follows reports of farmers in the Netherlands continuing their mass protests by blocking entire highways with manure and setting hay on fire, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

