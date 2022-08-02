BREAKING: Spain will NOT send Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine Close
WATCH: Farmers protests in the Netherlands end in police violence and arrests

By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 14:01

WATCH: Farmers protests in the Netherlands end in police violence and arrests Credit: Twitter @LFCNewsMedia

Various videos of farmer protests in the Netherlands have shown alleged police violence and arrests of participating protesters.

The mass farmers protests seen in the Netherlands are due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

Video footage of police seemingly beating farmers protesters in Almelo, Netherlands on Monday August 1, has begun to circulate on social media:

“The Netherlands 🇳🇱 Mark Rutte’s Government unleashes his thugs on Peaceful Dutch Farmers in Almelo to Teach Them with Batons the Notion of Climate Change.”

“WE MUST STAY UNITED AGAINST FASCISM”

Credit: Twitter @caroline_pers @LFCNewsMedia @Kees71234

Credit: Twitter @risemelbourne @EngineerEarth

Another user claimed undercover police arrested a supporter of the farmers protests in the Netherlands:

Credit: Twitter @Feldegast1 @Lewis_Brackpool

One Twitter user spoke questioned the government’s claims on climate change and farmers in the Netherlands, stating:

Credit: Twitter @JasonVGoodwin

Another user warned of the death of huge numbers of cows in the Netherlands if the farmers protests are unsuccessful:

Credit: Twitter @Resist_05 @bmx4i4

The news follows reports of farmers in the Netherlands continuing their mass protests by blocking entire highways with manure and setting hay on fire, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

