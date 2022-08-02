By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 12:52

WATCH: Overturned petrol tanker on fire causing chaos on Russia's Moscow Ring Road Credit: Twitter @Ars7513

An overturned petrol tanker has caught fire causing chaos on Russia’s Moscow Ring Road, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

Videos of the petrol tanker on fire on Russia’s Moscow Ring Road quickly began to circulate on social media, with one Twitter user posting:

“There is a major fire on the Moscow Ring Road. A tanker truck was involved in an accident and overturned.”

“According to preliminary reports 3 people were injured. There is also a threat of fire spreading – about two tonnes of diesel spilled out of the tanker.🔥”

На МКАДе крупный пожар. Бензовоз попал в дтп и перевернулся.

По предварительным данным пострадали 3 человека. Кроме того есть угроза распространения огня- из бензовоза вытекло около двух тонн солярки.🔥 pic.twitter.com/OrzBowDZzT — ARSEN (@Ars7513) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Ars7513

According to preliminary reports by Russian media, the petrol tanker was carrying two tonnes of diesel, overturning after an accident.

Three people have reportedly been injured and there is concern over the threat of fire spreading due to fuel spillage.

Fire crews, emergency services and a helicopter have reportedly been sent to the scene of the incident.

The news of the petrol tanker catching fire in Moscow, Russia, follows reports of a Russian gas pipeline exploding and catching fire in the south of the Chelyabinsk region, as reported on Friday, July 29.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, there was a report of depressurisation of underground high pressure gas pipeline with a diameter of 1000 millimetres that lead to the subsequent flaring, with flames that reportedly reached 10 meters high.

