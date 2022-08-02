By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 11:18

WATCH: Ukraine's Armed Forces use Phoenix Ghost drones on Russia's troops Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of their usage of the Phoenix Ghost drones in their ongoing war with Russia.

One user shared the video footage of Ukraine using the Phoenix Ghost drones against Russia’s troops stating:

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively using secret Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones in the war. As a result of the hit, the Ukrainian military managed to eliminate two servicemen of the Russian army and wound three more.”

“After the operation of the kamikaze drone, the positions of the Russians of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were attacked with an 82-mm machine gun.”

2/2 After the operation of the kamikaze drone, the positions of the Russians of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were attacked with an 82-mm machine gun. — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Designed by US company Aevex Aerospace, the Phoenix Ghost is a small type of explosive drone, with the primary purpose of delivering an explosive munition to a human target.

The drone can reportedly hover over an area for up to six hours and can also be used to carry out surveillance.

The news follows reports of Ukraine’s Armed Forces launching a missile strike on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson on the evening of July 26.

Natalia Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s AFU South command, confirmed the shelling by Ukrainian HIMARS.

“The work of our artillery is so delicate and jewel-like that it is more aimed at demoralizing the enemy troops. That is why there were strikes on the Antonovsky bridge,” she stated

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.