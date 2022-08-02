Wellness tattoos could see us all tattooed before too long

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 August 2022 • 9:20

Wellness tattoos - Image Steve Park Research Group

Wellness tattoos could soon be worn by everyone if a South Korean company has its way.

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) announced on Tuesday, August 2 that they had developed an electronic tattoo ink that contains nanotubes that functions as a bioelectrode.

The team says that the tattoos will be able to monitor your vital signs and alert you or your medical professional to any potential health problems.

When connected to a biosensor or an electrocardiogram (ECG) the tattoo is able to provide health information such as heart rate and glucose levels.

Project Leader Steve Park, a materials science and engineering professor, told Reuters: “In the future, what we hope to do is connect a wireless chip integrated with this ink, so that we can communicate, or we can send a signal back and forth between our bodies to an external device.”

He added: “The units are durable and do not wash or brush off.”

Unlike normal tattoos, these are non-invasive and therefore pose no health risks to the user, and could in the future be monitored from anywhere including in your home using standard equipment such as computers and modems.

The wellness tattoos could change the face of medicine by alerting wearers to health issues long before they become a problem, saving lives and relieving pressure on health authorities.

