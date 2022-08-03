By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 13:49

Archie Battersbee secures 24 more hours of life after European Court application Yavdat/Shutterstock.com

Archie Battersbee’s family have secured 24 more hours of life for him after submitting an application to the European Court of Human Rights, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

Archie Battersbee’s life has been extended after the family made the emergency application for a further 24 hours until the decision is made.

His lawyers have argued that ending the treatment would breach the UK’s obligations under Articles 10 and 12 of the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, and Article 6 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Children.

According to the Daily Mail a hospital spokesman stated: “We will make no changes to Archie’s care until the outstanding legal issues are resolved.”

Archie’s Mother stated: “Yesterday was a very down day for me. People that know me know I won’t stay down for long, especially when it comes to fighting for my son’s life.”

“I promised Arch, same with his dad, that we will fight ’til the bitter end, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

“We’re going to fight for the right for my son to live.”

In addition she claimed that doctors in Japan, Italy and Turkey have offered to treat Archie. She stated: “I’m now considering options to move him outside the UK.”

The update comes after the previous appeal with the Supreme Court from the parents of Archie Battersbee failed.

The ruling from the Supreme Court said it was “not persuaded that there is an arguable case that the Court of Appeal has so erred and accordingly refuses permission to appeal to this Court”.

They said that the Court of Appeal “made the correct decision”.

The ruling said it was “not clear that Archie has any more extensive rights in international law” nor was the decision to end treatment a “breach of international law”.

“The panel reaches this conclusion with a heavy heart,” the ruling stated.

