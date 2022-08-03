Shock as popular Benidorm entertainer Paul McFarlane dies following an asthma attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 18:56

Shock as Benidorm Stag & Hen rep Paul McFarlane dies following an asthma attack. Image: Georgina Doran/Facebook

SPAIN’S Benidorm is in mourning on Wednesday, August 3, following the news that Ultimate Stag & Extreme Hen rep and popular entertainer Paul McFarlane had died following an asthma attack.

The news of Paul McFarlane’s death was announced via multiple Facebook accounts, with the Ultimate Stag & Extreme Hen’s Facebook page stating: “It is with great sadness that our much loved Benidorm rep Paul passed away today (August 3) after an asthma attack.”

It added: “Many of you on this page would have met Paul and Nathan and had great times together.”

A Just Giving page was set up in the memory of Paul and organiser Georgina Doran hopes to raise £5,000 “for a dear friend and colleague who tragically passed away following an asthma attack.”

The page read: “It is with extreme sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Paul McFarlane. Paul was a bright light in this world and will be deeply missed. He touched the lives of so many, a big character with an even bigger heart and it is our turn to give back to his family in their time of need.

“We are raising money to cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services for Paul’s family as this passing was completely unexpected and every penny will help to give him the send-off he deserves.”

Georgina added: “The funeral will be in Villajoyosa crematorium in Spain on Monday the 8th of August. We will update you with the time as soon as it’s confirmed. Any excess money will be donated to Paul’s Husband, Nathan, to help with day-to-day costs.”

Hundreds of tributes flooded social media following the news of Paul’s sudden death.

Paul’s sister-in-law Zoe McFarlane wrote: “Never thought I would have to write something like this but my brother-in-law Paul S H McFarlane today with Nathan and myself by his side and his sister on the phone sadly passed away.

“This was unexcepted and they of course never had anything in regards to funeral plans. His friends/colleagues here in Spain are going to set up a go fund me to help with costs and for Nathan to not worry about the Financial side.

“I know a lot of people will want to message Nathan but please give him space to come to terms with this. If you need to message me please do.”

One person wrote: “So shocked sending all our love to you all.”

“So sorry to read this. Sending all of our prayers and thoughts to you and the family,” said another.

Another person wrote: “have 0 words right now other than I’m heartbroken to read that such an amazing person has gone. You were the most incredible person I have ever met and constantly made me laugh. One of the good ones. Paul S H McFarlane I will honestly miss you and Benidorm has a huge hole. Thoughts are with Nathan S H McFarlane I love you so much. RIP Paul.”

Paul was one half of the Ball & Boe duo, the Tenor Show that played clubs in Benidorm and also worked at Carnicero Loco in Altea, Alicante, Spain before starting his own business.

Paul lived in La Nucía along with his husband Nathan.

Another user on Facebook wrote: “Very sadly (and very unexpectedly) we had to say our goodbyes today to our friend and colleague Paul. He was fantastic with our guests and made sure they all had the best time. Our hearts and all our love go to Nathan and their families at this time. X”

Other tributes on the Just Giving page read: “To such a beautiful bubbly soul and person! You will be missed. So sorry for Nathan and the family at this time.Big hugs and love!”

“I have so many amazing memories of you, you had the biggest and most beautiful heart. Love always and shine brightly. Love to Nathan and family xx”

“Sorry for your loss, people don’t understand the true extent of Asthma. Sleep tight xoxo”

“Really can’t take this in. God we had some laughs, I can’t believe you’re gone. Devastated for your hubby and family. RIP our little belter 😢💔”

To donate to the Just Giving fund, please click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.