By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 9:37

BREAKING NEWS: China restricts flights around Taiwan following US visit

China has reportedly restricted flights around Taiwan following US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

China has restricted flights around Taiwan during its military exercises in response to the US visit, with many taking to Twitter to share the news:

#China restricts flights around #Taiwan during exercises The restrictions will be in effect from August 4 to 7th. Beijing has warned airlines to avoid flying in the Taiwan area, Bloomberg reports citing air carriers. This is a de facto temporary no fly zone over Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/pxo5xLmCvO — Indo-Pacific News – Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @IndoPac_Info

🇨🇳⚡China restricts flights around Taiwan during exercise The restrictions will be in effect from 07:00 Moscow time on August 4 to 07:00 Moscow time on August 7. — Fregment☭🇰🇵🇷🇺🇨🇳 (@FREGMNT) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @FREGMNT

The restrictions will reportedly come into effect from August 4 to August 7.

In addition Twitter has flooded with reports of multiple cancelled flights in Taiwan ahead of China’s military exercises:

2. ,…At least 51 flights from #TAIWAN Taoyuan International Airport CANCELLED ahead of PLA’s military exercises…,(August 3, 2022; 14:06 HKT) #TAIWANSTRAITSCRISIS #TAIWAN — ActivistBowen: FULLY VAXXED + BOOSTED! (@ActivistBowen2) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ActivistBowen2

@GeromanAT ⚡️China Warns Airlines to Avoid Taiwan – as Taoyuan International Airport cancels Dozens of Flights The transport hub on the island has cancelled 51 flights on Thursday, ahead of planned military drills by China. (Hong Kong media) pic.twitter.com/pauBJv3yPa — T Boy!!!🇳🇬🇷🇺🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@TobiAyodele) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TobiAyodele

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, will also be blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.

The PLA announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island.

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Many have taken to Twitter to criticise US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan:

In fact, the number of people who watched Pelosi's flight clearly knew that Taiwan is Chinese territory. Pelosi's route says it all, including the territorial extent of the South China Sea. — Dragon kingdom.wu (@wwwYQ6661308579) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @wwwYQ6661308579 @RAJEEVPANDE2405

In addition, internet flight tracking site FlightRadar24 crashed as thousands of people tracked US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane en route to Taiwan.

Since then FlightRadar24 announced that over 2.92 million Internet users tracked her flight:

watched the landing of the United States Air Force Boeing C-40C aircraft with registration number 09-0540 at Taipei Airport. These are absolutely record values in the entire history of the service. Flightradar24 called this flight the most tracked aircraft in history. — Yaroslav Gavrilov  (@appletester_rus) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter appletester_rus

