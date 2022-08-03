BREAKING NEWS: Huge fire breaks out near Lakeside Shopping Centre Essex Close
BREAKING NEWS: China restricts flights around Taiwan following US visit

By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 9:37

China has reportedly restricted flights around Taiwan following US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

China has restricted flights around Taiwan during its military exercises in response to the US visit, with many taking to Twitter to share the news:

Credit: Twitter @IndoPac_Info

Credit: Twitter @FREGMNT

The restrictions will reportedly come into effect from August 4 to August 7.

In addition Twitter has flooded with reports of multiple cancelled flights in Taiwan ahead of China’s military exercises:

Credit: Twitter @ActivistBowen2

Credit: Twitter @TobiAyodele

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, will also be blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.

The PLA announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island.

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Many have taken to Twitter to criticise US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan:

Credit: Twitter @wwwYQ6661308579 @RAJEEVPANDE2405

In addition, internet flight tracking site FlightRadar24 crashed as thousands of people tracked US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane en route to Taiwan.

Since then FlightRadar24 announced that over 2.92 million Internet users tracked her flight:

Credit: Twitter appletester_rus

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

