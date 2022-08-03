By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 8:50
BREAKING NEWS: Huge fire breaks out near Lakeside Shopping Centre Essex
Credit: Twitter @ECFRS
Essex Fire Service reported the fire near Lakeside Shopping Centre on their official Twitter account :
Firefighters are currently at the scene of an industrial unit fire in Motherwell Way, Thurrock.
If you live or work in the area, please keep your windows and doors closed as there’s lots of smoke coming from the scene.
Read more: https://t.co/tgRcL0hBKP pic.twitter.com/rNtcKeatL8
— Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @ECFRS
The statement given by the Essex Fire Service read:
“Firefighters are currently at the scene of an industrial unit fire in Motherwell Way, Thurrock.”
“If you live or work in the area, please keep your windows and doors closed as there’s lots of smoke coming from the scene.”
“On arrival, crews reported that an industrial unit – measuring 20 metres by 40 metres – was heavily smoke logged.”
“Crews are making steady progress to extinguish the fire in sections.”
BBC Essex shared footage of the fire:
Residents in Grays are being warned to keep their windows and doors shut after fire crews are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit on Motherwell Way. pic.twitter.com/8SyGS8G8VW
— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @BBCEssex
Another Twitter user uploaded a picture of the sky full of smoke due to the fire stating:
“Huge fire, smoke and blasts …. happening now Air filled with chemicals.Don’t know what’s this #Essex”
Huge fire, smoke and blasts …. happening nowAir filled with chemicals.Don't know what's this #Essex pic.twitter.com/7pl5EG188J
— The Count (@voyager_nkm) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @voyager_nkm
The news follows reports of a huge fire erupting inside the Cinecittà Studios in Rome on Monday, August 1, with several sets at the iconic studios destroyed by the flames.
The fire broke out at Cinecittà Studios in Italy’s capital of Rome at around 3.30 pm.
