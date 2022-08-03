BREAKING: US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Republican from Indiana, killed in horror car crash

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 22:07

US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has been killed in a crash which occurred at 12.32 pm (local time) in Elkhart County, Indiana on Wednesday, August 3.

Reports coming out of Indiana suggest that the horror car crash killed Jackie Walorski, Zachary Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thompson as well as northbound vehicle driver, Edith Schmucker.

#BREAKING: U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-Indiana) has been killed in a crash that happened at 12:32 P.M. in Elkhart County on S.R. 19 south of S.R. 119. pic.twitter.com/SbvhWlHgxL — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 3, 2022

Tributes have already begun flooding Twitter after the death of the 58-year-old was revealed.

Lauren Boebert wrote: “Just seeing the awful news about Rep. Jackie Walorski. Heartbreaking. I’ll be praying for her family after this awful and shocking tragedy. May God surround and comfort them all.”

Just seeing the awful news about Rep. Jackie Walorski. Heartbreaking. I'll be praying for her family after this awful and shocking tragedy. May God surround and comfort them all. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 3, 2022

Adam Kinzinger said: “My heart is heavy, and I don’t have the words. But all I can say is prayers for her family. She was a good and honourable public servant. Rep. Jackie Walorski, two others killed in crash.”

My heart is heavy, and i don’t have the words. But all I can say is prayers for her family. She was a good and honorable public servant. Rep. Jackie Walorski, two others killed in crash https://t.co/DYPCY3DEHU — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) August 3, 2022

Another person wrote: “Still in shock that @jackiewalorski is dead. She was my first client over 20 years ago. Her passion for politics and missionary work were unparalleled. She took the yoke of service upon herself with zeal.”

Still in shock that @jackiewalorski is dead. She was my first client over 20 years ago. Her passion for politics and missionary work were unparalleled. She took the yoke of service upon herself with zeal. — angelafaulkner (@angelafaulkner) August 3, 2022

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.”

The message reads: “Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.”

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

Jacqueline Walorski was an American politician who has been the U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district since 2013.

She was a member of the Republican Party and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives representing Indiana’s 21st district, from 2005 to 2010.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.