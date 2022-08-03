By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 18:28

Car accident in Costa Blanca's Benijofar leaves one seriously injured. Image: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante/Twitter

One of the cars involved went off the road after swerving several times in Benijofar

The accident took place on the evening of Tuesday, August 2, on the road from Benijófar to Algorfa. One of the vehicles apparently left the road and flipped over several times.

The fire service of Alicante confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday, August 3, it read: Traffic accident last night on Ctra. Benijófar > Algorfa, the car left the road and flipped over, with one person injured and we wish him a speedy recovery!🚒👲❤️

Accidente de tráfico ayer por la noche en la Ctra. Benijófar > Algofa, coche salido de la vía y dado la vuelta de campana, con un herido al que le deseamos pronta recuperación!🚒👲❤️#bomberos #cpba #siempreatulado pic.twitter.com/rSGFZRUOGF — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) August 3, 2022

The fire brigade of the Alicante Provincial Consortium and the emergency medical services were on the scene to attend to the injured man.

