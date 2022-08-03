By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 7:21
China issues air and sea blockade on Taiwan after US visit Credit: Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.com
China has been accused of issuing an air and sea blockade on Taiwan after the US visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
2) Taiwan's Ministry of Defense held a press conference, accusing #China of violating international law and #Taiwan's sovereignty for their live-fire military exercises that will take place in six zones around Taiwan, some of which overlapped with Taiwan's territorial waters. pic.twitter.com/xR7tVPh8Hw
— Indo-Pacific News – Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @IndoPac_info
Taiwan’s ports and waterways, will be blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China announcing several military exercises around Taiwan:
“The PLA has announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island, and the waterways of Taiwan’s main ports will be blocked during the drills. This is what Pelosi’s visit has brought to Taiwan.”
The PLA has announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island, and the waterways of Taiwan’s main ports will be blocked during the drills. This is what Pelosi’s visit has brought to Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/HR9RV3uRCu
— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @HuXijin_GT
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi once again reaffirmed the US support for Taiwan:
“#Pelosi: “America’s determination to preserve democracy here in #Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad.”
“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed US support for the government in Taipei during a ceremony with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen @iingwen”
To which another user responded: “Isn’t Taiwan still a Republic of China?”
Isn't Taiwan still a ROC?
— Glen Burns (@Glenburns3) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Glenburns3 @IndoPac_info
In addition China has reportedly stopped the export of certain products to Taiwan, as well as certain imports from the nation, as reported by Chinese state-affiliated media on Twitter:
Mainland suspends entry of certain fruits, fish products from Taiwan, export of natural sand to #Taiwan #Chinahttps://t.co/WXlZpzVGFL pic.twitter.com/xGeyFZZcaI
— CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @CCTV_Plus
Chinese mainland suspends imports of citrus fruits, chilled white hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from #Taiwan region from Wednesday: General Administration of Customs https://t.co/qBWGxlpxrA pic.twitter.com/JpdUbJfRpc
— People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @PeoplesDailyapp
Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, previously said on Tuesday, August 2 that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China (Eastern Theatre Command) would conduct a series of military operations near Taiwan island starting on Tuesday night.
