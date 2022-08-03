BREAKING UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan as fighter jets from China crossed the Taiwan Straits Close
China issues air and sea blockade on Taiwan after US visit

By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 7:21

China issues air and sea blockade on Taiwan after US visit Credit: Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.com

China is reportedly issuing an air and sea blockade on Taiwan following the US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

China has been accused of issuing an air and sea blockade on Taiwan after the US visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Credit: Twitter  @IndoPac_info

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, will be blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China announcing several military exercises around Taiwan:

“The PLA has announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island, and the waterways of Taiwan’s main ports will be blocked during the drills. This is what Pelosi’s visit has brought to Taiwan.”

Credit: Twitter @HuXijin_GT

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi once again reaffirmed the US support for Taiwan:

“#Pelosi: “America’s determination to preserve democracy here in #Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad.”

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed US support for the government in Taipei during a ceremony with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen @iingwen”

To which another user responded: “Isn’t Taiwan still a Republic of China?”

Credit: Twitter @Glenburns3 @IndoPac_info

In addition China has reportedly stopped the export of certain products to Taiwan, as well as certain imports from the nation, as reported by Chinese state-affiliated media on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @CCTV_Plus

Credit: Twitter @PeoplesDailyapp

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, previously said on Tuesday, August 2 that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China (Eastern Theatre Command) would conduct a series of military operations near Taiwan island starting on Tuesday night.

