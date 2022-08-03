By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 7:21

China issues air and sea blockade on Taiwan after US visit Credit: Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.com

China is reportedly issuing an air and sea blockade on Taiwan following the US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

China has been accused of issuing an air and sea blockade on Taiwan after the US visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

2) Taiwan's Ministry of Defense held a press conference, accusing #China of violating international law and #Taiwan's sovereignty for their live-fire military exercises that will take place in six zones around Taiwan, some of which overlapped with Taiwan's territorial waters. pic.twitter.com/xR7tVPh8Hw — Indo-Pacific News – Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @IndoPac_info

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, will be blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China announcing several military exercises around Taiwan:

“The PLA has announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island, and the waterways of Taiwan’s main ports will be blocked during the drills. This is what Pelosi’s visit has brought to Taiwan.”

The PLA has announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island, and the waterways of Taiwan’s main ports will be blocked during the drills. This is what Pelosi’s visit has brought to Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/HR9RV3uRCu — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @HuXijin_GT

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi once again reaffirmed the US support for Taiwan:

“#Pelosi: “America’s determination to preserve democracy here in #Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad.”

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed US support for the government in Taipei during a ceremony with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen @iingwen”

To which another user responded: “Isn’t Taiwan still a Republic of China?”

Isn't Taiwan still a ROC? — Glen Burns (@Glenburns3) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Glenburns3 @IndoPac_info

In addition China has reportedly stopped the export of certain products to Taiwan, as well as certain imports from the nation, as reported by Chinese state-affiliated media on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @CCTV_Plus

Chinese mainland suspends imports of citrus fruits, chilled white hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from #Taiwan region from Wednesday: General Administration of Customs https://t.co/qBWGxlpxrA pic.twitter.com/JpdUbJfRpc — People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @PeoplesDailyapp

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, previously said on Tuesday, August 2 that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China (Eastern Theatre Command) would conduct a series of military operations near Taiwan island starting on Tuesday night.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.