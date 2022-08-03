By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 13:17

Costa Blanca's El Campello announces its Youth Literature competition. Image: Silatip/Shutterstock.com

El Campello’s Youth Department, directed by Cristian Palomares (PP), is aiming the competition at people between the ages of 12 and 30.

Short stories and micro-stories are the two literary sections included in the competition which is open to any born or resident in the Valencian Community.

There are three categories, both for micro-stories and short stories sections: 12 to 16 years old, 17 to 22 years old and 23 to 30 years old. Participants must be of the age corresponding to the category for which they are applying at the time of submitting their work.

In the short story category, the minimum length is 2 pages with a maximum of 5 pages.

In the case of the micro-story, the length may not exceed 99 words (not including the title).

Entries must be submitted in Spanish or Valencian.

The micro story competition offers a cash prize of €100.

The short story competition offers a first prize of €500 and the second prize of €300.

Participants can submit their work and enter the competition before September 23.

Entries must be submitted by hand to El Servicio de Informacion Juvenil in El Campello during normal opening hours.

Or submitted by post to XX Concurso de Literatura Joven: Relato Breve y Microrrelato. Servicio de Información Juvenil, Centro Social “El Barranquet”, Avenida de la Estación, núm. 16, 03560 El Campello.