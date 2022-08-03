Costa Blanca’s Gandia hotel occupancy in Gandia exceeds expectations

By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 13:43

Image: Gandia Town Hall

In the second half of July Gandia’s hotel occupancy exceeds levels seen prior to Covid in 2019

When referring to the second half of July the Hotel and Tourism Business Association of the Valencian Community (HOSBEC) confirmed Gandia obtained an average occupancy rate of 87.9% per cent.

This means Gandia ended the month of July with 87.8 per cent occupancy which is one point above the result obtained in 2019, Gandia Town Hall confirmed on Wednesday, August 3.

The president of HOSBEC confirmed that the hotel sector is very satisfied with the start of the tourist season. The forecast figures for August point to the fact that the trend of achieving the pre-covid figures will be achieved.

The councillor responsible for Tourism, Vicent Mascarell, reported that the data collected by the Tourism Department of Gandia predicts an occupancy rate of over 90 per cent.

“These are magnificent figures that endorse the forecasts we are working with.” Vincent Mascarell said.

“We are among the tourist destinations with more than one million euros and we are still facing most of the season which will surely give us some a very August and September,” he added.

With its long, wide, golden, sandy beaches Gandia is one of the major tourist destinations in Spain. Traditionally Gandia’s tourism has a domestic base, with the majority coming from Madrid, although in recent years it has been an increasingly popular destination for international tourists, mainly French, German and British.