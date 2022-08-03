By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 17:47

Embryos can now be classed as dependents for tax returns in Georgia USA. Image: marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

Georgia state says that a tax deduction of $3,000 (€2,960) for each ‘unborn child’ may be offered providing medical records can be given if needed.

Georgia’s Department of Revenue laid out the guidance related to House Bill 481, Living Infants and Fairness Equality (LIFE) Act on Monday, August 1.

Whilst some have welcomed the move many have been quick to find faults.

One concerned Twitter user posted: “Georgia says they are going to allow residents to claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes.”

“This is a set-up to prosecute women who suffer a miscarriage with tax fraud or an illegal abortion.”

Another added: “So what happens when you claim your fetus as a dependent and then miscarry later in the pregnancy, you get investigated both for tax fraud and an illegal abortion?”

Another tweeted: “And so it begins. How on freaking earth is Georgia going to know if someone is properly claiming an embryo? And if you go back and realize later that you’re having triplets, can you amend your tax return?”

