By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 19:53

WATCH: HUGE fires rage near the roadside in Ourense's Verin in Spain's Galicia. Image: @JaviJM78/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating on social show HUGE forest fires raging close to the roads in Spain’s Verin in Ourense (Galicia) on Wednesday, August 3.

DGT traffic alerts announced that major roads have been cut off due to the Ourense forest fire – the A52 in A Vilavilla, A Gudiña in direction Verín, the N-525 in Verin and the OU-104 in Verin.

📢⚫️ Cortada en #Ourense por incendio forestal 🚒 la #A52 en A Vilavilla, A Gudiña en dirección #Verín. ➡️ Desvío debidamente señalizado Más actualizaciones en @InformacionDGT y 📻. pic.twitter.com/ffXDUBpNS1 — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) August 3, 2022

Twitter user Javi Jimenez posted videos of the huge blaze.

Video footage online shows rescue helicopters at riverbanks ready to fill up with water to tackle the huge flames.

The Autonomous Community of Galicia has requested the intervention of Spain’s Military Emergency Unit in Verin (Ourense) due to the size of the fire.

La Comunidad Autónoma de Galicia ha solicitado la intervención de @UMEgob en el #IFVerinVerin (Orense). En @proteccioncivil hemos valorado favorablemente la solicitud y pedido a @Defensagob la activación. #ProtecciónCivil pic.twitter.com/sh7Cpcgsds — DG Protección Civil y Emergencias. España (@proteccioncivil) August 3, 2022

A Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigade based in Tabuyo del Monte has been deployed to the scene to assist.

The fire has been likened to that of a volcanic eruption, similar to the one that happened in Iceland on Wednesday, August 3.

“Craziness! It looks like a volcano! Verín fire IFVerínVerín where the two teams of Brif Laza work with their two helicopters. More than a dozen points, clearly intentional fire. One of the points is out of control,” a forest firefighter from the Brif de Laza wrote on Twitter.

Locura! Parece un volcán! Incendio de Verín #IFVerínVerín donde trabajan los dos equipos de #Brif Laza con sus dos helicópteros.

Más de una decena de puntos, incendio claramente intencionado. Uno de los puntos se desmadra. pic.twitter.com/MG3pJrRGKB — Diario de un Bombero (@BrifLaza) August 3, 2022

The ATBIF Twitter account wrote: “We continue adding photos of this “monster” that is the IFVerinVerin, the energy that the IIFF is releasing is a real animal.”

Seguimos sumando fotos de este “monstruo”q es el #IFVerinVerin, la energía q está liberando el #IIFF es una auténtica animalada pic.twitter.com/XRwj3RpV7O — ATBRIF (@AT_Brif) August 3, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.