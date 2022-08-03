Fuengirola Council will continue its mosquito prevention campaign in the town

By Chris King • 03 August 2022 • 3:17

Image of Francisco Javier Garcia Lara. Credit: [email protected]

Fuengirola Council’s mosquito prevention campaign will continue until the end of September.

Francisco Javier Garcia Lara, the Councillor for Health for Fuengirola Town Council announced on Tuesday, August 2, that the prevention campaign against the presence of mosquitoes will be maintained in the Malaga municipality until the end of September.

Mr Lara explained that the Health Department acts on two fronts: against the larvae with periodic treatment, and against the adult specimens, through the action of a spray vehicle in the places where they proliferate the most, such as the mouth of the river and the town’s streams.

“Since the month of May, the company contracted for its pest control service, Athisa, has acted periodically in all the streams and wetlands where there is stagnant water. It also carried out a larvicide control in the scuppers of the public network and in any accumulation of stagnant water that is detected on public roads”, he detailed.

“In addition to acting periodically on the control of larvae, for the second consecutive year, the Council has contracted a service that deals with the adult mosquitoes. It controls their presence in the vicinity of the river and streams of the town through the action of a spray truck”, Lara added.

A device installed on a vehicle sprays a product that is harmless to humans, eliminating adult specimens where they proliferate the most. These include the river park, the slopes of the castle, and stream beds. “In this way, it acts on localised outbreaks mainly in trees, hedges, garden areas, and wetlands, which are places with a great capacity for generating mosquitoes”, he explained.

Garcia Lara pointed out that high temperatures “are the perfect environment for the reproduction of mosquitoes, with the larvae developing in stagnant water. For this reason, we ask for the collaboration of the residents in removing any containers with water in their homes. such as pots, plates, ashtrays, or outdoor buckets. It is a very simple action that will prevent the proliferation of these insects”.

