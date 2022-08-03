By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 21:06

Tributes pour in for 'one of the true godfathers of British food' Alastair Little who died aged 72. Image: Daniele Vannini/Shutterstock.com

HUNDREDS of tributes flooded social media on Wednesday, August 3, after news that British chef Alastair Little has passed away aged 72.

Chef and fans alike have paid tribute to ‘one of the true godfathers of British food’, Alastair Little, after news of his death spread. He died peacefully at home in Australia on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to reports.

Alastair Little was a British chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur.

He first became known in the 1980s for his eponymous Soho restaurant and frequent appearances on British TV. His menus, which changed daily and featured seasonal produce, were influential in modern British restaurants.

Throughout the 1990s, Little appeared on BBC One’s Masterchef, Hot Chefs, and Ready Steady Cook on ITV.

TV chef James Martin wrote: “So sad to hear the news one of the true godfathers of British food has passed away. I had the honour of first meeting Alastair Little at college as a young kid and later doing stints at Frith Street which was a Mecca for all foodies at the time…later on Ready Steady Cook and beyond.

He added: “The man was a legend in so many’s eyes and mine and my thoughts go to his family and friends. Chef, you are and always will be a legend to me and many others. RIP.”

The Michelin Guide UK wrote: “Alastair Little was a self-taught, intelligent & articulate chef who was ahead of his time. His eponymous Soho restaurant influenced a generation of chefs & restaurateurs and the British food scene owes him so much. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Jay Rayner wrote: “Very sad to hear that the chef Alastair Little, has died. He was a hugely influential cook, one of those who defined modern British cookery through great technique, exquisite taste and a broad hinterland. He was also great fun and as Jeremy says utterly charming.”

Another person wrote: “Sad to hear the loss today of Alastair Little. I used to visit his Soho restaurant by train from Coventry on saved up Commis Chef wages. He was, and is a hero. And I still refer to that original book where “dancing bonito flakes” 1st lit my imagination! RIP Chef.”

One Twitter user said: “So shocked and saddened by the death of Alastair Little. He was a lovely man as well as a great chef. A pioneering figure his influence lives on in so many aspects of British restaurant cooking we now take for granted.”

“So sad to hear of the passing of Alastair Little. The greatest influence on Modern British Food. I had the pleasure of working at Frith St for a week in 1991, when he welcomed me with generosity and charm, and of reviewing Keep it Simple for Caterer Magazine. An inspiration,” another person said.

Chef Dan Lepard said: ” Here’s to you Alastair Little, a toast from Fiona Beckett and me at Bottle & Rye Brixton. Sleep well, legend x”

“I am desolated to hear of the death of the great Alastair Little. He was in the vanguard of the gastronomic revolution that swept through Britain in the 1980s. Here is the profile I wrote of him in my first volume of ‘Great British Chefs’ published in 1989,” wrote Kit Chapman.

The Good Food Guide UK said: “We’re saddened to hear about the passing of Alastair Little. Drew Smith, a previous editor of The Good Food Guide, once described Little’s Soho restaurant as ‘the finest café in the country.'”

