By Laura Kemp • 03 August 2022 • 11:16

Know Your Skincare Brand: 6 Ingredients To Look For. Credit: Shutterstock

For all the hard work that comes with being a mum, it goes without saying that mothers need some time for self-care as well. Skincare is a tried and tested self-care method that can only take a few minutes a day for busy mums. It’s not just a way for you to give time to yourself.

Many products have long-term benefits such as helping to prevent wrinkles or reduce dark spots. But the truth still stands: not all products are made the same. Some skincare ingredients are for oily skin while others are better suited for sensitive skin. Meanwhile, other skincare ingredients to avoid are simply not worth it. So how exactly would you know what to look for?

Hyaluronic Acid

While looking through hydrating skincare products, you might find hyaluronic acid as one of the advertised ingredients. This powerful ingredient helps your skin hold moisture from deep within. It then gets brought up all the way to the surface of your skin, making you look fresh and hydrated. And it also helps with the all-important production of collagen, which gives a further boost to your skin’s overall appearance. If you suffer from some light scars, using products with hyaluronic acid is a great way to fix things up. Your skin naturally produces this as well. That way, you wouldn’t have to worry about it being too inorganic.

SPF

UV rays are powerful enough to cause some damage to your skin. It’s important to try to protect your skin from any harm to maintain a healthy glow. The good news is that SPF isn’t limited to those who are choosing a tinted sunscreen. There are moisturizers and other skincare products that have SPF to keep your skin safe. As for the numbers, the range of SPF 15 to 50 is said to be the safe spot for sunscreens. With the right use, you can prevent any early signs of ageing as well as other skin conditions. It’s always best to use sunscreen even if you’re a work-at-home mom who doesn’t go out often.

Vitamin E

There’s a reason why this vitamin comes very highly recommended. It doesn’t just appear as a label on the list of ingredients at the back of your favourite skincare product. It’s not just a power-packed capsule to take if you don’t have Vitamin E-centered products. Vitamin E is an important ingredient that can serve as your skin’s antioxidant. The handy nutrient can also help with any swelling or inflammation on the skin. It would be a huge help to keep an eye out for this ingredient, since it may be hard to keep your skin looking fresh after all those sleepless nights trying to keep up with your kids’ sleep schedule.

Retinol

This ingredient focuses on the skin cells themselves. It helps with the production of newer cells, which is why it’s very commonly seen in a lot of anti-ageing products. It can also aid in reducing some dark spots and hyperpigmentation. On the downside, however, it can also make your skin more sensitive to exposure of the sun’s UV rays. This only means that in your routine, you would need to follow up any product that has retinol with some sunscreen after. That way, you can be sure that your skin will stay protected even if it is more sensitive.

Peptides

Peptides help a lot when it comes down to trying to slow down the ageing process. After all, when it comes to being a mother, it may be hard to keep track of how young your skin looks. All the attention goes towards seeing your children grow up and not necessarily yourself. But it’s important to remember that as your children age, so do you. That’s why using products with peptides are essential. If you want your skin to be more smooth and firm, using skincare products that have peptides as one of its ingredients can be a great help.

AHA

This ingredient is mostly seen in exfoliators—which can sometimes be seen as unnecessary. But having your skin shed any dead excess cells results in a cleaner and smoother skin surface. It can also prevent your pores from becoming clogged and having all sorts of acne issues. While this ingredient is more chemical in nature, AHAs have its roots in natural ingredients. After using an exfoliant with AHA though, you would need to use the reliable sunscreen for protection. Like retinol, it can make your skin pretty sensitive to UV rays as well.

Final Thoughts

In taking care of yourself, you need to understand what sorts of ingredients you’re putting on your face. After all, your skin deserves nothing but the best. It can be easy to simply get any random product in the grocery aisle and call it a day. But it is important to be aware of what exactly is in the products that you buy. You owe it to yourself, and you owe it to your skin.

Kat Sarmiento

Kat writes articles with the hopes of reaching out to more people. Her writing is focused on lifestyle, science, and smart hacks, that will definitely (well, hopefully) be useful to her readers.