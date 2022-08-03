Las Chapas Fair returns this August with a full calendar of events in the Malaga municipality

Carlos Alcala, the district delegate, presented this year’s calendar of events on Tuesday, August 2, along with Yolanda Marin, the coordinating advisor for Fiestas. The main event will start on Friday, August 5, with the proclamation made by Pilar Cantos Liebana and the traditional crowning of Queens and Ladies for children and youth.

The Las Chapas Fair returns again this August, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. It will be held from August 4 to 7, in the Malaga municipality of Pinar de Elviria, on the outskirts of Marbella . There is a full programme of festive and sports activities lined up, along with the traditional Pedal Day.

Alcala underlined that it is: “a long-awaited fair, after two years without celebration, and for this, we have prepared a programme that we trust will be to everyone’s taste”. Ms Marin encouraged residents and visitors alike: “to enjoy the festivity in the surroundings of Pinar de Elviria, which the Guerrero family has given us again”.

Events will start on Thursday, August 4, with the XIII Petanque Tournament, along with children’s day at the fairgrounds, with popular prices at the attractions.

On Friday, August 5, there will also be a domino tournament and a football tournament in both the juvenile and children’s categories. This is followed on Saturday, August 6, by the fair’s golf championship, while the football will continue with the cadet and veteran categories. There will also be music from ‘The Executives’ group, who will perform in the official booth at 00:30am.

On Sunday, August 7, festivities will begin with the traditional Pedal Day, starting at 10:30am. A paella tasting will follow, accompanied by a performance from ‘La Banda del Tapi’ at 3pm. At 6pm will be the children’s aquatic party, and the ‘Trio Jabega’ will close the four days of the festival.

