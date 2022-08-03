By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 13:28

Latvia's Andrejs Rubins former Crystal Palace footballer dies suddenly aged 43 Credit: Latvian Football Federation

Latvian footballer Andrejs Rubins, who formerly played for Crystal Palace, has died suddenly at the age of 43, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

The death of Crystal Palace’s former footballer Andrejs Rubins was reported by Latvia’s Football Federation who stated:

“The Latvian Football Federation (LFF) mourns with the Latvian football family and the relatives of Andrejs Rubins the untimely death of one of the best Latvian football players of all time at the age of 43.”

“Andrejs Rubins played 117 games for the Latvian national team, the second highest total in its history. He first wore the national shirt in November 1998 in a test match against Tunisia and played his last match for the national team in October 2011 in Croatia. ”

“He holds the amazing record of playing 59 consecutive matches for the Latvian national football team.

During his career, he played for clubs in Latvia, Sweden, England, Russia and Azerbaijan from 1996 to 2012.”

“This year saw the publication of Andrei Rubin’s autobiography, I Only Sat Once.

“My life experience will certainly be a fascinating read for young footballers and their parents, as well as for every sports fan. I have experienced not only brilliant victories, but also very gloomy periods.”

“A year ago, together with many of his teammates from the legendary Euro 2004 Latvian team, Andrejs Rubins took to the field in the LFF’s centenary Legends Game, scoring the only goal for the Latvian Legends team.”

The cause of death of the beloved Latvian footballer has not as of yet been disclosed.

Tributes have since begun to pour in on Twitter:

Andrejs Rubins, scorer of the brilliant opening goal for Palace against Liverpool in the League Cup back in 2001, has sadly and unexpectedly passed away. Awful news. He was just 43. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. ❤️💙pic.twitter.com/m1c9BUqQCZ — Five Year Plange (@FYPFanzine) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @FYPFanzine

Andrejs Rubins has passed away aged 43. Really sad news 😢#CPFC pic.twitter.com/zuRjwnYV9X — CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @CPFCHQ

“Andrejs Rubins scored two goals at Crystal Palace. But for what it is. Latvia have lost one of their greatest footballers,” stated one user:

Andrejs Rubins strzelił w Crystal Palace dwa gole. Ale za to jakie. Łotwa straciła jednego ze swoich największych piłkarzy. https://t.co/A4bEC83lXO — Jan Gawlik (@GawlikJan) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RedNBlueArmy1 @GawlikJan

“I’m shocked. Andrejs Rubins…one of my favourite players on the national team. I watched PPK with him recently and he was just on the bench for Spartak vs Riga FC. Good luck 😔”

Es šokā. Andrejs Rubins…viens no maniem mīļākājiem izlases spēlētājiem. Vēl nesen skatījos PPK ar viņu un vēl tikko bija uz Spartaka soliņa spēlē pret Riga FC. Lai vieglas smiltis 😔 — AndrisD (@zelta_sietins) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @zelta_sietins

Such sad news about Andrejs Rubins. That worldy v Liverpool. I also saw him play in Euro 2004. 😢 #cpfc — Penny Creed 💙🇺🇦 (@pencreed) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @pencreed

Really sad about Andrejs Rubins. The team around that time holds a special place in my heart as I was finally at the age to form actual connections with players and the club itself. #CPFC — Ryan Wallis (@RyanTCWallis) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RyanTCWallis

So sad to hear about Andrejs Rubins. A real “cult hero” kind of a player at palace who had incredible potential and probably would have thrived in the modern era. Huge talent for the Latvian National Team. RIP Andrejs #cpfc — Chris Hambling (@Hambo1980) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Hambo1980

The news follows the death of Russian footballer, Alexander Kozlov who died aged 29, following a blood clot, as reported on Friday, July 15.

