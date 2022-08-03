By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 17:20

McDonald's worker shot in a dispute over cold French fries. Image: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

A 23-year-old man has been shot and is now fighting for his life after an argument at a fast food restaurant in New York, USA.

A woman was FaceTiming her 20-year-old son during an argument over the temperature of some fries she had been served at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

The woman’s son overheard the argument and went down to the restaurant and began arguing with the worker. The argument was then taken outside according to the New York Post on Tuesday, August 2.

Once outside the woman’s son allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the worker in the neck.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

A single spent 9mm casing was recovered at the crime scene and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The suspected shooter has been previously arrested several times, including for grand larceny in 2019 and assault and theft of service in 2018.

With regard to gun crime the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that for the month of May 2022, the number of overall shooting incidents declined in New York City compared with May 2021.

City-wide shooting incidents decreased by 31.4 per cent marked by declines in every patrol borough except Staten Island, where the tally remained even at three in May 2022 compared with May 2021.