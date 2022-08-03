By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 23:07
Tributes pour in for popular Lewis Hamilton and F1 fan account 'CenturionLewis. 'Image: LiveMedia/Shutterstock.com
“Hello everybody Just to let you know, CenturionLewis passed away peacefully this evening after having a sudden decline in his health today, he asked me to update you all, I’m sorry it’s not better news One of the last things he said was everybody needs to spread more love,” a tweet from the account read.
Hello everybody
Just to let you know, CenturionLewis passed away peacefully this evening after having a sudden decline in his health today, he asked me to update you all, I’m sorry it’s not better news
One of the last things he said was everybody needs to spread more love ❤️ ❤️
— Centurion Lewis 👑 (@CenturionLewis) August 3, 2022
According to past tweets from the account, ‘CenturionLewis’ suffered from cancer.
On March 17, a post read: “My cancer has not reduced but has started to spread around my body, I had emergency radiotherapy treatment and went home and then had multiple severe seizures and now admitted into hospital, potentially surgery to come.”
It appears that before the person died, they managed to fulfil a dream of going to an F1 event with the Mercedes team over the weekend.
Hundreds of tributes poured in following the news.
“Oh no, I’m truly sorry to hear. He was lively just tweeting a few day ago. My condolences to you and his family,” one person wrote.
Another person said: “This is gut-wrenching. I’m so, so sorry. I hope @hope_smit and his whole family know we are thinking of them. He really had such an enormous impact on this community. The best thing we can do to honour him is to be kind and loving.”
Another person wrote: “So sorry to hear this. I did not know him for any significant amount of time but he was an absolute gem of a human as well as a fierce and loyal supporter of Lewis. TeamLH has lost a good soul. May he rest in peace and spread his love & kindness wherever he may go.”
“@MercedesAMGF1, @LewisHamilton. This was one of your biggest fans, he was always a ray of sunshine to every fan no matter what team or driver you supported. He changed not only my life, but alot of other faves and his respect for Lewis goes above all, rest easy king,” one person wrote.
While another said: “I cannot put into words the sadness I and everyone feel right now. Centurion Lewis was and always will be such an amazing person who fought through the end. He always stayed strong and spread positivity and was Lewis Hamilton’s biggest fan. Rip man.”
@naththursfield said: “Hope @LewisHamilton knows how much of a supporter he was… RIP xx”
In the tragic lead-up to their death, the account tweeted: “You’ve all changed my life in countless ways, just remember to be kind because you don’t know what someone is going through “Push your shoulders back, lift your chin up and be proud of who you are” – Sir Lewis Hamilton I love you all so much.”
You’ve all changed my life in countless ways, just remember to be kind because you don’t know what someone is going through
“Push your shoulders back, lift your chin up and be proud of who you are” – Sir Lewis Hamilton
I love you all so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hU9eDq9swJ
— Centurion Lewis 👑 (@CenturionLewis) August 3, 2022
Then: “I love you all.”
The news of the popular Twitter personality comes months after the person behind another popular Twitter account died.
Tributes poured in for popular horse racing enthusiast Michael Rafferty, best known by his Twitter handle @AnaglogsDaughtr, which was inspired by his great love for the horse, Anaglogs Daughter.
An outpouring of affection for Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr Rafferty spread across Twitter following news of his death late on Wednesday, June 8.
