Reports of women spiked in nightclubs and discos leave police baffled

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 August 2022 • 13:18

Spiking - Image Screengrab Video Lavanguardia

Reports of women being spiked or injected in nightclubs and discos across Spain continue to grow, leaving police baffled with little evidence to go on.

As of Wednesday, August 3 more than 20 cases have been reported in Catalonia alone, and as much as twice that number reported elsewhere in Spain including in resorts along the Mediterranean coast.

Police remain baffled by the cases with little information to go on. At this stage, there is no evidence on who is doing the spiking, why they are spiking the woman and what if any chemical substance is being used.

So far no chemical has been identified with toxicology reports coming back clear, however, those spiked talk of drowsiness, dizziness, disorientation, nausea and headaches. Others have fainted or passed out.

What is more baffling is that the motive is unclear, with none of the Catalonia cases reporting that they were subject to a sexual assault or robbery.

In all cases, they were young women with just one man having reportedly been spiked.

Police say they all keeping all lines of enquiry open and are giving the issue top priority. They have also asked anyone who is spiked to go to the hospital as soon as possible for a toxicology test, in the hope that the substance can be identified.

Because not all hospitals are aware of the police recommendation or have been exposed to the issue, the police recommend that you demand a test making reference to national police guidance.

It is also recommended that you report the spiking as soon as it happens to the national police helpline on 112 so that they can provide assistance and initiate an immediate investigation.

Últimamente se están dando muchos casos de pinchazos en discotecas, conciertos, festivales etc…

Os dejamos un pequeño manual que se ha compartido de manera oficial para tener conocimiento sobre esto. Por favor seguid las recomendaciones en caso de que os suceda! pic.twitter.com/lLRzlLCb2g — Harry y Louis España (@HyLSpain) August 1, 2022

So far there have not been any serious injuries reported, but the possibility exists that someone may have an allergic response to the substance being used and that could have devastating consequences.

With an increasing number of reports of women spiked in nightclubs and discos, the police have asked everyone to remain vigilant.

