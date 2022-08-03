By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 10:00

Russian cruiser ship Moskva: Victim's father receives death certificate 110 days later Credit: Gregory Gus/Shutterstock.com

The father of a sailor, who went missing on the Russian cruiser ship Moskva, has reportedly received a death certificate 110 days after the ship was hit by Ukraine’s forces, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

The news of one of the victims, on Russian cruiser ship Moskva, fathers receiving a death certificate was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“The father of the missing soldier, who was on the “Moscow” cruiser, received a death certificate after 110 days. The father of the Russian military Dmiytro Shkrebets from Yalta reported on social media.”

“The document states that the sailor was killed on 13 April – the day Ukraine reported an attack on the ship.”

The document states that the sailor was killed on 13 April – the day Ukraine reported an attack on the ship.

The Moskva, a Soviet-era guided missile cruiser, sank near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on Thursday, April 14, after Ukraine hit the ship with two cruise missiles.

The sinking of the flagship Moskva, a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the largest combatant vessel to plunge to the depths since the Falklands´ War.

The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged all the dead, wounded and missing sailors from the Russian flagship Moskva as participants in the military operation in Ukraine, on Thursday, June, 2.

The official document from Russia’s Defence Ministry on the recognition of those who lost their lives on flagship Moskva stated:

“In order to ensure the possibility of exercising social rights and guarantees, as well as for the ship’s crew and their family members to receive the payments stipulated by the Russian presidential decree, the Russian Defence Ministry leadership has now decided to include military unit 84201 in the list of formations and military units involved in the special military operation.”

