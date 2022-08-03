By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 9:17

Russian man arrested for smuggling grenades in thermos of condensed milk Credit: TatyanaMago/Shutterstock.com

A Russian citizen has been arrested for smuggling grenades and knives hidden in a thermos of condensed milk, in a bizarre incident that took place at Russia’s Yekaterinburg railway station, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

The Russian citizen accused of smuggling grenades and knives in a thermos of condensed milk claimed he had brought back the weapons as souvenirs from Ukraine.

The man, a resident of Perm, Russia, was caught in the early hours of August 2, following a commotion at Yekaterinburg railway station.

According to Russian news agency Baza, railway employees were scanning passengers’ luggage and found two highly suspicious bags.

The first one contained grenades with fuses and the second one contained five knives. The bags belonged to a 53-year-old Russian man named Vadim.

A sapper of the Rosgvardia (Russia’s National Guard) arrived at the station and proceeded to inspect the luggage.

The sapper found knives and a thermos filled with condensed milk. Inside it there were four antipersonnel grenades and fuses of UZRGM.

The man claimed that from May to the end of July he had taken part in a “special operation” near Kharkov, Ukraine and decided to take the weapons home as souvenirs.

A criminal case has since been launched, with the man potentially facing from six to 10 years in prison.

