By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 11:27
Six more Russian tanks destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February 24, to August 3.
"Battle on – and win your battle!"
Taras ShevchenkoTotal combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 3: pic.twitter.com/7WOB5KbzX5
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
The latest update of Ukraine’s combat losses inflicted on Russian forces means that the total number of Russian tanks destroyed since the beginning of the war now sits at a whopping 1774.
In addition eight more combat vehicles have reportedly been destroyed as well as as three artillery systems, and one unmanned aerial vehicle or drone.
The total number of liquidated Russian soldiers is now sitting at 41350 after a further 180 were reportedly killed in the latest update.
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russian forces suffered the greatest losses in the regions of Bakhmut and Donetsk.
The update follows the Armed Forces of Ukraine sharing footage of their usage of the Phoenix Ghost drones in their ongoing war with Russia.
Designed by US company Aevex Aerospace, the Phoenix Ghost is a small type of explosive drone, with the primary purpose of delivering an explosive munition to a human target.
The drone can reportedly hover over an area for up to six hours and can also be used to carry out surveillance.
