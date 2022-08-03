Spain records new hottest temperature halfway through summer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 August 2022 • 14:35

La Rambla - Image La Rambla Ayuntamiento

Spain records new hottest temperature as the hot weather persists in the south of the peninsula and inland.

Confirmed on Wednesday, August 3 by eltiempo.com, a new record of 47.6ºC was recorded at the La Rambla meteorological station near Cordoba.

The station is situated not far from last year’s record holder the Montoro station, which recorded a temperature of 47.4ºC around the same time last year.

Cordoba and its surroundings continue to experience the highest temperature in Spain holding the last three or four records for the highest temperatures.

On the same day the national heat record was broken in two other locations, with confirmation of the La Rambla readings being delayed whilst the information was retrieved and validated.

Although La Rambla officially holds the title of the hottest place in Spain, many other regions broke their own records including Madrid’s Barajas airport which registered a maximum of 42.5ºC on Saturday.

Accompanying the high day temperatures have been the tropical and equatorial nights with Olvera (Cádiz) seeing a minimum of 30.8ºC and Cazorla (Jaén) a minimum of 29ºC in recent days.

Officially the warmest July on record, el Tiempo say they expect more records to be broken during August with no respite from the hot weather expected over the next few weeks. Will Spain record another new hottest temperature, only time will tell.

