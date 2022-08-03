Special police operation staged for this weekend’s Reggaeton Beach Festival in Marbella

By Chris King • 03 August 2022 • 4:32
Image from the Marbella Police meeting for the Reggaeton Beach Festival.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
The Reggaeton Beach Festival will be held this weekend on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, at the Finca de la Caridad in the Costa del Sol municipality of Marbella. This event is the biggest Urban Beach Festival in Europe this summer.
As a result, and to deal with the expected influx of 16,000 daily attendees and the flow of traffic on adjacent roads, a special police operation has been put in place.
Javier Garcia, the deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcantara, held a meeting on Tuesday, August 2, in which he detailed, “the organising company has presented the requirements that had been demanded of it to comply with the regulations”.
He specified: “We are going to allocate all the human and material resources of the Local Police, Civil Protection, and the Red Cross, with the collaboration of the National Police, and the Guardia Civil Traffic Police”.
Javier Martin, head of the Local Police, indicated that: “it is a festival that will take place from twelve in the morning until twelve at night and the necessary officers will be assigned to cover all shifts. We will increase our presence in the hours of greatest influx of public, and moderate it when there is not so much concentration of people”.
“The parking areas and the pedestrian and vehicle routes will be monitored, because it is a nerve centre where the Ronda road, the A7, and the AP7 converge, and, therefore, it is necessary to control the traffic to avoid congestion”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.