Special police operation staged for this weekend’s Reggaeton Beach Festival in Marbella

The Reggaeton Beach Festival will be held this weekend on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, at the Finca de la Caridad in the Costa del Sol municipality of Marbella. This event is the biggest Urban Beach Festival in Europe this summer.

As a result, and to deal with the expected influx of 16,000 daily attendees and the flow of traffic on adjacent roads, a special police operation has been put in place.

Javier Garcia, the deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcantara, held a meeting on Tuesday, August 2, in which he detailed, “the organising company has presented the requirements that had been demanded of it to comply with the regulations”.

He specified: “We are going to allocate all the human and material resources of the Local Police, Civil Protection, and the Red Cross, with the collaboration of the National Police, and the Guardia Civil Traffic Police”.