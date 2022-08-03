By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 August 2022 • 15:18

Moraira - Image ChrisDorney/Shutterstock.com

Teulada-Moraira is to plant a new tree every time a baby is born in the town.

The idea was announced on Wednesday, August 3 by Teumo Serveis who want to invest in the local environment and promote sustainable development.

Héctor Morales, the Chief Executive of the company said that every time a baby is born in the town a tree will be planted in their name. That way not only can we achieve our goal of caring for the environment but also we can give every child memory of the place they were born.

They will be able to come back time and time again to the place of their birth to see their tree, as well as be able to care for it when they are old enough to do so.

He added it will also provide the most wonderful of maternity gifts to the parents, to be able to watch the tree and their child grow and blossom.

Teumo Serveis are involved in maintaining and cleaning the roads, parks and beaches in the town as well as refuse and recycling collection.

The initiative in Teulada-Moraira to plant a tree for every newborn baby will be widely welcomed and it would come as no surprise if other towns in the region followed suit.

