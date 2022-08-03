The Pego old town pedestrianisation is completed at a cost of €89,000

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 August 2022 • 22:38

Pego-Rathaus - Image CC - CTHoe

Pego has completed the pedestrianisation of the old town, which means that from tomorrow Thursday, August 4 the area will be off limits to most vehicles.

Only those resident in the area and those completing deliveries will be able to access the area, with deliveries only taking place during business hours.

Initially, the roads will be closed just on a Thursday and then in September from Thursday to Sunday. The full closure of the streets will be decided at a later date.

Pego’s Councillor of Urbanism, Laura Castellà, said: “It is being done progressively, firstly to get allow people to get used to it, and secondly so that the neighbours, as well as the affected businesses, can test the mechanisms and report any issues.

“These we will resolve as quickly as possible.”

Retractable bollards have been installed that will allow residents and emergency service access to the area. To limit the possibility of accidents, these have been fitted with red and green LED lights.

A number plate reader has been installed which will be used to gain access and exit from the area. Only those plates registered with the council will be able to get access. Residents who have yet to provide their details to the council are urged to do so quickly.

The camera will also record those number plates that do gain access without authority, information that the police will use to trace the owners and issue fines.

The emergency services will be able to gain faster access to the area with the bollards designed to lower faster when required. So as not to cause any damage to other vehicles and pedestrians, the bollards will issue a warning siren.

Bollards have been installed in Sant Antoni de Pàdua street and the intersection with Ramón y Cajal street. Additional units have been installed on Calle Ramón i Cajal, a few meters from the first right at the intersection with Calle Argentina. A third set is located on Sant Agustí street, a few meters from the intersection with Sant Domènec street; and the fourth set installed on Ecce Homo street, near the intersection with Mestre Blasco and Capitan Cendra streets.

Pego’s Mayor, Enrique Moll, said: “From the government team we believe that it is an essential initiative to improve our municipality. With this pedestrianisation, we achieve a friendlier, safer, more sustainable and more respectful town with the environment. A town for people.”

